Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 445,892,064.92% -26% -11.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,734,096,850.49% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.