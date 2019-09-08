Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.99
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 57.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.