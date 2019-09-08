Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 57.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.