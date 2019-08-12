Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, which is potential 47.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.