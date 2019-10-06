Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 448,853,839.85% -26% -11.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, ARCA biopharma Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.