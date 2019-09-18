Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -0.82 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.90 N/A -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $52.25, with potential upside of 20.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.