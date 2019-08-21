Reviewing Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s results

We are comparing Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.76 N/A 11.15 13.07 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.74 N/A 3.77 4.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.74 shows that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.26% for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated with average price target of $185.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 21.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.95% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has weaker performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.