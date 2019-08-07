Reviewing Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Sporting Goods company, Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has 72.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 83.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Johnson Outdoors Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Johnson Outdoors Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 11.00% Industry Average 5.12% 27.68% 9.70%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Johnson Outdoors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors Inc. N/A 72 14.84 Industry Average 67.51M 1.32B 20.50

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Johnson Outdoors Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.25 2.70

Johnson Outdoors Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. The potential upside of the competitors is -29.51%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Johnson Outdoors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Outdoors Inc. -1.16% -10.18% -11.43% 8.63% -17.19% 15.75% Industry Average 4.15% 5.40% 4.46% 18.86% 46.80% 18.04%

For the past year Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.01 and has 1.63 Quick Ratio. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s competitors are 23.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.