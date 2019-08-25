Reviewing Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)’s and Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s results

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) are two firms in the Sporting Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors Inc. 71 1.01 N/A 4.58 14.84 Escalade Incorporated 11 0.79 N/A 1.39 8.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Johnson Outdoors Inc. and Escalade Incorporated. Escalade Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Johnson Outdoors Inc. and Escalade Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 11% Escalade Incorporated 0.00% 15.4% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Escalade Incorporated’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Johnson Outdoors Inc. are 3.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Escalade Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Escalade Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. and Escalade Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Escalade Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s average price target is $80, while its potential upside is 44.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Johnson Outdoors Inc. and Escalade Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 29%. Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Escalade Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Outdoors Inc. -1.16% -10.18% -11.43% 8.63% -17.19% 15.75% Escalade Incorporated -0.6% 1.23% -2.37% -1.87% -12.65% 0.7%

For the past year Johnson Outdoors Inc. was more bullish than Escalade Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Johnson Outdoors Inc. beats Escalade Incorporated.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, on-line retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.