Reviewing Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Johnson Controls International plc has 93.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Johnson Controls International plc has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Johnson Controls International plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.50% 4.90% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Johnson Controls International plc and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc N/A 39 22.54 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Johnson Controls International plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Johnson Controls International plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.84 2.53

$38.67 is the average target price of Johnson Controls International plc, with a potential downside of -8.10%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 57.39%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Johnson Controls International plc’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Johnson Controls International plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Johnson Controls International plc has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Johnson Controls International plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Johnson Controls International plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Johnson Controls International plc is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Johnson Controls International plc’s competitors have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.