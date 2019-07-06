Reviewing Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)’s and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s results

As Auto Parts businesses, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 36 1.18 N/A 1.88 20.74 ADOMANI Inc. N/A 4.67 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Johnson Controls International plc and ADOMANI Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Johnson Controls International plc and ADOMANI Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00 ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.03% for Johnson Controls International plc with average target price of $37.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Johnson Controls International plc shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc shares. Competitively, ADOMANI Inc. has 24.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc -0.84% 6.69% 12.12% 13.68% 7.04% 31.7% ADOMANI Inc. -10.99% 9.94% 15.84% -33.78% -41.14% 36.33%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc’s stock price has smaller growth than ADOMANI Inc.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc beats ADOMANI Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.