Reviewing John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW-A)’s and Its Peers results

As Publishing – Books company, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

John Wiley & Sons Inc. has 91.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand John Wiley & Sons Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.83% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons Inc. 0.00% 14.30% 6.00% Industry Average 6.73% 13.45% 5.75%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons Inc. N/A 47 15.63 Industry Average 192.01M 2.85B 15.60

John Wiley & Sons Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio John Wiley & Sons Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Wiley & Sons Inc. 1.38% -0.91% -3.03% -11.9% -26.66% -3.11% Industry Average 1.37% 2.04% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Wiley & Sons Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s rivals have 1.45 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that John Wiley & Sons Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s rivals are 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s competitors beat John Wiley & Sons Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.