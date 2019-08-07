Reviewing John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW-A)’s and Its Peers results

As Publishing – Books company, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
John Wiley & Sons Inc. has 91.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand John Wiley & Sons Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.83% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|0.00%
|14.30%
|6.00%
|Industry Average
|6.73%
|13.45%
|5.75%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|N/A
|47
|15.63
|Industry Average
|192.01M
|2.85B
|15.60
John Wiley & Sons Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio John Wiley & Sons Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of John Wiley & Sons Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|John Wiley & Sons Inc.
|1.38%
|-0.91%
|-3.03%
|-11.9%
|-26.66%
|-3.11%
|Industry Average
|1.37%
|2.04%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Wiley & Sons Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s rivals have 1.45 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Wiley & Sons Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.07 shows that John Wiley & Sons Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s rivals are 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.
Dividends
John Wiley & Sons Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s competitors beat John Wiley & Sons Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
