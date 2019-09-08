Reviewing John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.67 N/A 3.79 31.34 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.68 N/A 1.60 25.30

Table 1 highlights John Bean Technologies Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SPX FLOW Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than John Bean Technologies Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SPX FLOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has John Bean Technologies Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SPX FLOW Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation. Its rival SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. SPX FLOW Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown John Bean Technologies Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $125, and a 18.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, SPX FLOW Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 15.84%. The data provided earlier shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than SPX FLOW Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares and 93.7% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.