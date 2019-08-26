Reviewing John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s results

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 105 1.62 N/A 3.79 31.34 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.53 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rockwell Automation Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than John Bean Technologies Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Rockwell Automation Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of John Bean Technologies Corporation is $125, with potential upside of 26.21%. Competitively Rockwell Automation Inc. has a consensus price target of $182.33, with potential upside of 26.14%. The data provided earlier shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Rockwell Automation Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

John Bean Technologies Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79%. About 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.