Reviewing John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

John Bean Technologies Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand John Bean Technologies Corporation has 2.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have John Bean Technologies Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.60% 8.20% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares John Bean Technologies Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation N/A 97 29.58 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

John Bean Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

John Bean Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $125, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.01%. Based on the results delivered earlier, John Bean Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of John Bean Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s competitors have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

John Bean Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.