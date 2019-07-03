Reviewing John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)’s and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s results

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 94 2.01 N/A 3.79 29.58 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.26 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights John Bean Technologies Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Broadwind Energy Inc. are 0.8 and 0.4 respectively. John Bean Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for John Bean Technologies Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.50% and an $125 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.4% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.