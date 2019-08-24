Reviewing John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS)’s and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 76 1.14 N/A 3.00 29.00 TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and TDH Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and TDH Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.2% TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, TDH Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TDH Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and TDH Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 2.1%. 1% are John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 93.54% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 1.59% 9.03% 18.6% 34.54% 15.1% 56.14% TDH Holdings Inc. 101.57% 63.75% 50.57% 114.37% -59.57% 138.01%

For the past year John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TDH Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. beats TDH Holdings Inc.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.