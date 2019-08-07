Reviewing John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS)’s and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 75 1.04 N/A 3.00 29.00 J & J Snack Foods Corp. 159 2.96 N/A 4.32 43.02

Demonstrates John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. and J & J Snack Foods Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.2% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.5% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival J & J Snack Foods Corp. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.18% of J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 1.59% 9.03% 18.6% 34.54% 15.1% 56.14% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 14.74% 15.02% 17.21% 23.48% 20.98% 28.53%

For the past year John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. was more bullish than J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.