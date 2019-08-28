Reviewing JMU Limited (JMU)’s and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.47 N/A -15.02 0.00 Opera Limited 9 7.61 N/A 0.31 36.50

In table 1 we can see JMU Limited and Opera Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of JMU Limited and Opera Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1% Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

JMU Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opera Limited are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Opera Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JMU Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for JMU Limited and Opera Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Opera Limited is $14.5, which is potential 14.17% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JMU Limited and Opera Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 3.8%. Insiders held 0.02% of JMU Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 61.74% of Opera Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year JMU Limited was less bullish than Opera Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Opera Limited beats JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.