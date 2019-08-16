Reviewing JMU Limited (JMU)’s and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s results

This is a contrast between JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.47 N/A -15.02 0.00 Groupon Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of JMU Limited and Groupon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides JMU Limited and Groupon Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1% Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

JMU Limited has a -0.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Groupon Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JMU Limited are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Groupon Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Groupon Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for JMU Limited and Groupon Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Groupon Inc.’s potential upside is 115.52% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of JMU Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 63.9% of Groupon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of JMU Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year JMU Limited has 57.14% stronger performance while Groupon Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Groupon Inc. beats JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.