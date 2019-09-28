Reviewing JMP Group LLC (JMP)’s and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s results

Both JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group LLC 4 -1.51 8.02M 0.19 19.95 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 43 1.70 237.29M 4.06 12.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group LLC. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. JMP Group LLC is presently more expensive than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group LLC 225,097,532.91% -2.5% -0.2% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 556,757,390.90% 16.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means JMP Group LLC’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for JMP Group LLC and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group LLC 0 0 0 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 25.13% and its consensus price target is $54.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JMP Group LLC and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 96.8% respectively. JMP Group LLC’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 0.4% are E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMP Group LLC 2.47% -5.34% -3.37% -17.66% -30.29% -3.3% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year JMP Group LLC had bearish trend while E*TRADE Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats on 12 of the 13 factors JMP Group LLC.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate segments. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services to institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. This segment serves institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.