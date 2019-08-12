Reviewing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)’s and First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) and First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 19 0.00 N/A 1.64 11.96 First Solar Inc. 58 2.64 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. and First Solar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 1.2% First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First Solar Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor First Solar Inc. are 4.4 and 3.8 respectively. First Solar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. and First Solar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 First Solar Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.86% and an $21.5 average price target. Meanwhile, First Solar Inc.’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 9.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, First Solar Inc. is looking more favorable than JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. and First Solar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.4% and 66.3%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of First Solar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. -2.2% -12.66% 2.14% 23.29% 45.65% 98.08% First Solar Inc. -2.35% -2.48% 5.95% 27.17% 25.05% 51.9%

For the past year JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.