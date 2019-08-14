Reviewing Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Both Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Match Group Inc. 64 12.15 N/A 1.71 43.93

Profitability

Table 2 has Jiayin Group Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jiayin Group Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Match Group Inc. has 76.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.