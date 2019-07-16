Reviewing Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)’s and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s results

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.44 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jianpu Technology Inc. and WidePoint Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -7.4% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Jianpu Technology Inc. and WidePoint Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.69% and an $9.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jianpu Technology Inc. and WidePoint Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 23.9%. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of WidePoint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. 3.93% 0.8% -16.17% -12.98% -16.03% 20.62% WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. has weaker performance than WidePoint Corporation

Summary

WidePoint Corporation beats Jianpu Technology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.