Reviewing Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)’s and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 DXC Technology Company 60 0.73 N/A 4.96 11.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jianpu Technology Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jianpu Technology Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -7.4% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jianpu Technology Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor DXC Technology Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Jianpu Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jianpu Technology Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.35% and an $9.5 average target price. Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company’s average target price is $71, while its potential upside is 25.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jianpu Technology Inc. looks more robust than DXC Technology Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.37% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jianpu Technology Inc. 3.93% 0.8% -16.17% -12.98% -16.03% 20.62% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year Jianpu Technology Inc. was more bullish than DXC Technology Company.

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.