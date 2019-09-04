Reviewing Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF)’s and Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s results

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) and Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) are two firms in the Lumber Wood Production that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 8 0.70 N/A 0.55 14.60 Boise Cascade Company 27 0.24 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and Boise Cascade Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and Boise Cascade Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 10.9% 9.9% Boise Cascade Company 0.00% -0.7% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boise Cascade Company’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. are 9.4 and 5.3. Competitively, Boise Cascade Company has 2.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boise Cascade Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. and Boise Cascade Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Boise Cascade Company has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 13.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares and 94.3% of Boise Cascade Company shares. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 40.2%. Competitively, 2.1% are Boise Cascade Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. -0.38% -3.98% 5.01% 23.37% -0.38% 12.1% Boise Cascade Company 1.12% -5.76% -2.6% 0.45% -35.63% 13.21%

For the past year Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boise Cascade Company.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. beats Boise Cascade Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.