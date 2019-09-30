Reviewing JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)’s and Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional Airlines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways Corporation 17 0.41 295.26M 1.35 14.27 Ryanair Holdings plc 60 0.61 214.34M 4.23 14.70

In table 1 we can see JetBlue Airways Corporation and Ryanair Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ryanair Holdings plc has higher revenue and earnings than JetBlue Airways Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. JetBlue Airways Corporation is currently more affordable than Ryanair Holdings plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has JetBlue Airways Corporation and Ryanair Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways Corporation 1,704,734,411.09% 4.2% 1.8% Ryanair Holdings plc 355,810,092.96% 26.7% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JetBlue Airways Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Ryanair Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

JetBlue Airways Corporation and Ryanair Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 33.93% and an $22.5 average price target. Ryanair Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $80 average price target and a 22.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation seems more appealing than Ryanair Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JetBlue Airways Corporation and Ryanair Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 48.1% respectively. About 0.6% of JetBlue Airways Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JetBlue Airways Corporation -1.69% 3.39% 3.22% 4.74% 7.37% 19.74% Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91%

For the past year JetBlue Airways Corporation has 19.74% stronger performance while Ryanair Holdings plc has -12.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Ryanair Holdings plc beats JetBlue Airways Corporation.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.