Reviewing JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)’s and Its Competitors results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is a company in the Regional Airlines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95% of JetBlue Airways Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.85% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand JetBlue Airways Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 21.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have JetBlue Airways Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways Corporation 0.00% 3.10% 1.30% Industry Average 3.27% 16.39% 5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways Corporation N/A 17 47.67 Industry Average 241.61M 7.40B 27.37

JetBlue Airways Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio JetBlue Airways Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.22 2.59

$22.25 is the consensus price target of JetBlue Airways Corporation, with a potential upside of 14.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of JetBlue Airways Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JetBlue Airways Corporation -3.31% 5.32% -1.22% -1.49% -5.51% 11.02% Industry Average 5.79% 6.63% 6.05% 11.14% 14.16% 17.34%

For the past year JetBlue Airways Corporation has weaker performance than JetBlue Airways Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JetBlue Airways Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s rivals have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

JetBlue Airways Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.