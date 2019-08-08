Reviewing JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)’s and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s results

Both JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways Corporation 18 0.73 N/A 1.35 14.27 Copa Holdings S.A. 91 1.60 N/A 0.97 104.23

Table 1 demonstrates JetBlue Airways Corporation and Copa Holdings S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Copa Holdings S.A. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than JetBlue Airways Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Copa Holdings S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 1.8% Copa Holdings S.A. 0.00% 2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Copa Holdings S.A. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Copa Holdings S.A. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Copa Holdings S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation and Copa Holdings S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Copa Holdings S.A. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 20.09% for JetBlue Airways Corporation with average target price of $23.25. Copa Holdings S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $96.33 average target price and a -3.29% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, JetBlue Airways Corporation is looking more favorable than Copa Holdings S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares and 95.75% of Copa Holdings S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of JetBlue Airways Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.3% of Copa Holdings S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JetBlue Airways Corporation -1.69% 3.39% 3.22% 4.74% 7.37% 19.74% Copa Holdings S.A. -2.79% 4.52% 24.02% 7.14% 4.42% 28.45%

For the past year JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Copa Holdings S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Copa Holdings S.A. beats JetBlue Airways Corporation.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.