Reviewing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Table 1 highlights Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
