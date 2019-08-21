Reviewing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 highlights Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.