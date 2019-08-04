Reviewing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

Since Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.