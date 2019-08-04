Reviewing Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYNU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

Since Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
