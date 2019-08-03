Reviewing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

We are contrasting Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.16 N/A 2.03 10.49 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 14.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Puyi Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.