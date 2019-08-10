Reviewing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.12 N/A 2.03 10.49 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 17.59% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 7.45%. Insiders owned 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.