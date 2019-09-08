Reviewing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 2.03 10.49 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.88 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eaton Vance Corp. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 20.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 5.87%. Based on the results shown earlier, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Eaton Vance Corp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.