Reviewing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 261.23M 2.03 10.49 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,450,471,960.02% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 25.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 24.28%. About 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.