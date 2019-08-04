Reviewing JD.com Inc. (JD)’s and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s results

We are contrasting JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 Redfin Corporation 19 3.13 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Redfin Corporation are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. Redfin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for JD.com Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

The upside potential is 12.21% for JD.com Inc. with average target price of $31.43. Redfin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22.3 average target price and a 13.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Redfin Corporation is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares and 0% of Redfin Corporation shares. About 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Redfin Corporation has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year JD.com Inc. was more bullish than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Redfin Corporation.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.