Reviewing JD.com Inc. (JD)’s and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 14 0.53 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for JD.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has JD.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for JD.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32.06 is JD.com Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares and 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. About 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year JD.com Inc. had bullish trend while Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.