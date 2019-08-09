Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.00 N/A 8.02 17.37 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 51.1 and 51.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 24.58% upside potential and an average price target of $170.82.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.