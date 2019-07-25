Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.97 N/A 8.02 17.24 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vaxart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 25.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 40.2%. 2.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Vaxart Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.