Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.13 N/A 8.02 17.37 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.65 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 20.82% and an $170.82 average target price. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 95.31%. Based on the data shown earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.