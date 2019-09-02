Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Since Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.61 N/A 8.02 17.37 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $164.56, while its potential upside is 28.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.