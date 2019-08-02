Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.08 N/A 8.02 17.37 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, with potential upside of 22.31%. Competitively the average target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 284.66% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.