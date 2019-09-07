Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.55 N/A 8.02 17.37 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Soligenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.13% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Soligenix Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.