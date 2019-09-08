Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.55 N/A 8.02 17.37 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, with potential upside of 30.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.