Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.18 N/A 8.02 17.24 Prothena Corporation plc 11 444.69 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Prothena Corporation plc which has a 27.9 Current Ratio and a 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.25% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus target price of $170.82.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Prothena Corporation plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.