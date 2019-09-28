Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,108,479.76% 17.1% 9.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,558,139.53% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 30.05% at a $165.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 74.28% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Principia Biopharma Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.