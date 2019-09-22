Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 67.35 N/A 4.52 1.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.09% and an $165.5 average target price. Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 257.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.