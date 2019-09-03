Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.58 N/A 8.02 17.37 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. MediWound Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, with potential upside of 29.07%. Competitively the average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, which is potential 214.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors MediWound Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.