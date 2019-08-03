Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.08 N/A 8.02 17.37 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 22.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 61.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors IVERIC bio Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.