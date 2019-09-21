Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $167.4, with potential upside of 29.56%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 152.53% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.