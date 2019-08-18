Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.87 N/A 8.02 17.37 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 26.69% at a $170.82 average target price. On the other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.99% and its average target price is $21. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.